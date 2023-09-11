3 injured in crash involving unmarked police car in Vancouver
Three people were taken to hospital – including two police officers – after a crash involving an unmarked police car in Vancouver Monday morning.
The collision also forced the closure of the busy intersection of West Broadway and Burrard Street during rush hour.
Authorities said the third person hospitalized was the driver of a civilian vehicle.
Few other details have been confirmed, including whether the police car was involved in a pursuit at the time of the crash.
The Vancouver Police Department said none of the injuries associated with the collision were life threatening, and that an investigation has been launched into the circumstances.
