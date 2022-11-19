3 arrested after kidnapping in Merritt, B.C., RCMP say

Three people have been arrested and charged after a kidnapping in Merritt, B.C., RCMP in the city say.

The incident began around 1 p.m. Friday when frontline officers heard a gunshot in the 1300 block of Priest Avenue, according to a news release from Merritt RCMP Saturday.

A dark-coloured sedan was speeding away from the area, and was later found parked near a home in the 1700 block of Nicola Avenue, police said. The area is a little over a kilometre away from where the gunshot was heard.

Mounties from the heavily armed Southeast District Emergency Response Team were called to "assist in clearing a residence in the area," police said.

The suspects attempted to flee, but were caught and arrested, police said, adding that the kidnapping victim was uninjured.

As the takedown was unfolding Friday evening, Anastaszia and Wes Cash watched from inside their home as officers used their ladder to gain another vantage point on the home where the suspects were found.

"They came banging on our door with rifles and told us to get inside and stay and lock the doors," Anastaszia said.

Other homeowners were told to evacuate, and Nicola Avenue was shut down for several hours during the police operation.

Earlier in the day Friday, police responded to another incident on Priest Avenue involving multiple shots fired. That incident happened in the 2100 block and eventually led police to a burning truck near the on-ramp to Highway 5 and Highway 5A just outside of town.

Police did not indicate in their news release whether the kidnapping arrests are related to the earlier incident. CTV News has reached out to Merritt RCMP for clarification.

On Friday, Mounties said they "strongly believe" the first Priest Avenue shooting incident is related to a series of shootings in and around the city on Tuesday morning, which saw up to 100 rounds fired.

Police said Braeden Shane Drake, Mark Ethan Giesbrecht, and William Joseph Lavoie "have been charged by indictment for hostage taking with a firearm and entering a dwelling house without lawful excuse to commit an indictable offence."

All three are currently being held in custody, police added.

"There has been a brazen disregard for public safety recently in our community, and having these individuals off our streets will hopefully restore a sense of security back to the community," said Sgt. Josh Roda in the Saturday news release.

"We want to thank the public for their patience as we worked diligently to mitigate any further risk."

Police are asking anyone with information about any of the shootings that have taken place in Merritt since Nov. 15 who has not yet spoken to investigators to come forward. The Merritt RCMP detachment can be reached at 250-378-4262.