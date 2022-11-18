RCMP respond to 2nd shooting in Merritt, B.C., in 4 days, 'strongly believe' it's connected to 1st
Mounties in Merritt, B.C., say they "strongly believe" shots fired in the city early Friday morning are connected to the incidents that saw up to 100 rounds discharged there earlier this week.
The city’s school district took to Twitter Friday morning to alert the public that RCMP were aware of a targeted incident.
“We have been advised that schools are not connected and can remain open. If a family is impacted directly, please take direction from RCMP,” reads the tweet by school district 58.
Shortly after, RCMP informed CTV News that they believed the public was not at risk.
In a statement, Merritt RCMP said they were called to the 2100 block of Priest Avenue in the early hours of the morning for a shooting they believe was targeted.
"The callers identified a distinctive, mid-90s grey Dodge Ram pickup with a maroon box in the area at the time of the shooting," police said in their release.
"The truck then fled the scene at a high rate of speed."
Shortly after the shooting was reported, a vehicle matching the truck's description was reported on fire near the Highway 5 and Highway 5A on-ramp, police said, adding that the area is known as the Goedy Creek pit.
The truck was later determined to have been stolen around 5:30 a.m., and police believe it was stolen solely for the purpose of the shooting.
Burning vehicles are a common sight after targeted shootings in the Lower Mainland.
"We strongly believe that this incident is associated to the ongoing investigation into the shooting that occurred earlier this week," said Merritt RCMP acting commander Sgt. Josh Roda, in the release.
On Wednesday, Roda told CTV News Vancouver police had identified a group of suspects they believe were responsible for the Tuesday-morning shootings that rocked the city and surrounding communities.
No arrests had been made at that time, however, and the investigation remained ongoing.
There were no reported injuries in Tuesday's incidents, which involved shots fired at three different locations – on the Coldwater Indian Band reserve, at a mobile home park in Merritt and on the reserve of the Lower Nicola Indian Band.
No injuries were reported in Friday's incident, either, according to RCMP.
"Investigators are continuing their tireless efforts to identify and apprehend the suspects in these brazen events," Roda said in the statement.
Mounties are asking local businesses and residents to review any surveillance video they have that may have captured video of the truck Friday morning.
They're specifically interested in video from the following locations:
- The 1700 block of Granite Avenue, where the truck was stolen
- The 2100 block of Priest Avenue, where the shots were fired
- And the Highway 5A on-ramp just outside Merritt, where the truck was found on fire
RCMP provided this map of the locations related to Friday morning's shooting. (CTV)
Police are also asking anyone who recognizes the truck or has any information about the recent shooting incidents to contact them at 250-378-4262.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam
A U.S. federal judge on Friday sentenced disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to more than 11 years in prison for duping investors in the failed startup that promised to revolutionize blood testing but instead made her a symbol of Silicon Valley's culture of audacious self-promotion.
Canada importing 1M bottles of children's medication by next week
In an update to reporters on Friday, Health Canada says more than one million bottles of a foreign supply of children's medication will arrive in the country by next week.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Heavy snow, near-zero visibility for parts of Ontario with up to 80 cm expected
Environment Canada is warning of a prolonged period of snow squalls expected to hit parts of Ontario this weekend that could bring up to 80 centimetres of snow to some regions.
Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval
Elon Musk's managerial bomb-throwing at Twitter has so thinned the ranks of software engineers who keep the world's de facto public square up and running that industry insiders and programmers who were fired or resigned this week agree: Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash.
What Canada could learn from their Group F opponents' final World Cup preparations
Canada’s upcoming World Cup opponents Belgium, Croatia and Morocco all finished their final preparations ahead of kick-off in Qatar. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what John Herdman’s squad can learn from their competitors’ results.
BREAKING | David Eby announces 2 tax credits after being sworn in as new B.C. premier
New British Columbia Premier David Eby has been sworn in and immediately announced a $100 cost-of-living credit for residents on their electricity bills.
In pictures: Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario buried under snow
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and Ontario’s Niagara region, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm travels across.
Trudeau, top PMO staff and ministers to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry next week
The final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission is set to be a blockbuster one, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a trio of his top staffers, and several members of cabinet will be taking the stand. Ahead of this last phase of testimony, here's a comprehensive recap of the key moments from the last five weeks.
Vancouver Island
-
Missing man found dead in Esquimalt, B.C.
The search for a missing Victoria man has reached a sad conclusion.
-
Gas prices expected to drop on Vancouver Island
Gas prices are expected to drop to their lowest levels in months on Vancouver Island. The estimated price drop should last for about two weeks, analysts say.
-
Victoria warming centres to open due to cold overnight temperatures
The City of Victoria is opening up a warming centre on Friday evening in anticipation of cold overnight temperatures.
Calgary
-
'We need to find this person': Family pleads for answers in Calgary woman's hit-and-run death
An unexpected tragedy has left a Calgary family in disbelief and pain as they continue to search for answers into the hit-and run-death of Aloka Akot.
-
Alberta government says Deerfoot Trail improvements are in the works
Work is on the way to help relieve congestion on Calgary's busiest route as the province says it is "targeting key bottlenecks" in its new expansion.
-
3-legged dog up for adoption at Calgary Humane Society
The Calgary Humane Society is hoping to find a home for a three-legged puppy named Duke.
Edmonton
-
'Bleakest of role models for women': Fired health leader calls out Alberta premier
A leader in Alberta's health system who was fired by Premier Danielle Smith is firing back.
-
Number of Valley Line Southeast piers needing repairs jumps to 30
More piers than was first anticipated on Edmonton's Valley Line Southeast need some kind of repair work, TransEd revealed in an update Friday afternoon that did not include a new timeline for the project.
-
Alberta treaty chiefs unite against United Conservatives' proposed sovereignty act
All of Alberta's treaty chiefs have come together to oppose Premier Danielle Smith's proposed sovereignty act.
Toronto
-
A patient in an Ontario hospital told doctors they wanted to die. Hours later, they fell to their death
The morning before Amos fell to their death, at least three medical professionals in Toronto noted they expressed an intention to die.
-
Ontario's top doctor goes against own advice while maskless at Toronto party
Days after 'strongly' recommending the use of masks in Ontario, the province’s top doctor was spotted at a party in Toronto without one.
-
Flight attendant who disappeared after landing in Toronto dismissed by airline
A flight attendant from Pakistan who went missing last month after arriving in Toronto was let go from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the company says.
Montreal
-
Quebec college lockdown ends after report of a potential shooter, police say 'no criminal act' committed
Collège Lionel-Groulx in Sainte-Thérèse, Que., was forced into a lockdown Friday after a "potential active shooter" was reported outside the school. Students and staff were asked to lock themselves inside as police roamed the halls. By 6 p.m., those inside the school were gradually let out as police reported that "no criminal acts" took place at the college in the previous hours. There were no arrests, and no reported injuries.
-
'Hanging by a thread': Montreal's pediatric hospital crisis worsens, teens sent to adult ICUs, surgeries postponed
The crisis at Montreal's pediatric institutions has become so dire that hospitals and the Quebec government are grabbing hold of any idea that may help prevent the system from breaking down since circumstances are only expected to get worse.
-
Quebec man charged with terrorism in Haitian coup plot will fight charges: lawyer
The lawyer for a Quebec man charged with planning a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of Jovenel Moïse says his client will fight the charges.
Winnipeg
-
Influenza activity increasing in Manitoba: province
Numbers show that influenza activity is climbing in Manitoba, with the province saying the test positivity rate for Influenza A during the week of Nov. 6 to 12, was 7.4 per cent.
-
Woman dies following crash on Perimeter Highway Thursday: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says one woman has died after a crash on the Perimeter Highway Thursday morning.
-
Police searching for suspect after attempted child abduction
Winnipeg Police are looking for a suspect after an attempted child abduction in the West End Thursday morning.
Saskatoon
-
'I want to represent myself': Man accused of killing wife takes on murder trial without a lawyer
Greg Fertuck has chosen to represent himself for the rest of his first-degree murder trial.
-
Saskatoon fire damage estimated at $350K
Saskatoon’s fire department (SFD) was called out to a house fire in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue North Thursday morning.
-
'People don't have enough money to pay rent': Sask. Landlord Association noticing spike in evictions
The CEO of the Saskatchewan Landlord Association is 'extremely frustrated' with a trend of evictions affecting low-income renters due to increasing rental, utility, and inflation costs.
Regina
-
'A CFL family': How the Grey Cup has turned country-wide fans to friends through annual meet up
Football fans from across Canada are gathering in Regina this week for the Grey Cup game, which will take place on Sunday. For some however, it’s about much more than just football.
-
'This small town has a big heart': Ukrainian refugees settle in rural Sask.
Multiple Ukrainian families have found refuge in rural Saskatchewan with help from a town northeast of Regina.
-
'Progress, not perfection': CFL commissioner makes State of the League address
Canadian Football League (CFL) Commissioner, Randy Ambrosie, held the annual State of the League media address on Friday morning followed by the Fan State of the League.
Atlantic
-
Human remains found in N.S. last month those of missing man; death investigated as homicide
Human remains found in Springfield, N.S., last month are those of a man reported missing in August -- and now the case is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Halifax proposed as new home for NATO's North American innovation hub: minister
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Friday a proposal to establish an innovation hub in Halifax for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
-
Change of plans: Sydney parade route will include Whitney Pier
The tradition of the Santa Claus Parade coming down Whitney Pier’s main drag has divided people for days now.
London
-
Ontario's top doctor goes against own advice while maskless at Toronto party
Days after 'strongly' recommending the use of masks in Ontario, the province’s top doctor was spotted at a party in Toronto without one.
-
$80K worth of drugs seized, London woman charged with drug trafficking
A London, Ont. woman has been charged after a search of her residence on Thursday yielded $80,000 worth of fentanyl, London police said.
-
Driver airlifted to London, Ont. hospital after crash: South Bruce OPP
A driver was airlifted to London hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing into a creek in Brant Township on Friday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario government announces plans to support parents in the event of a CUPE strike
Frontline healthcare workers and staff in licensed childcare settings will be given access to free childcare for their elementary-aged children in the event of a strike by school support staff, Education Minister Stephen Lecce has announced.
-
North Bay-area teen to represent Canada at world dance championship in Slovenia
A North Bay-area teen will be donning the red and white of Team Canada and representing northern Ontario at a world dance championship in Slovenia.
-
Province creates new snow clearing standards for two northern highways
The province says it is improving road safety by clearing snow from two northern Ontario highways faster.
Kitchener
-
Another Kitchener hospital defers elective surgeries as others prepare similar plan
A day after St. Mary’s hospital announced it was cancelling some elective procedures another Kitchener hospital says it’s also postponing some surgeries.
-
Collision closes Woolwich roadway
Waterloo regional police said police are currently on the scene of a collision in Woolwich Township.
-
Parents in Waterloo region prepare for possible strike
Some school boards across Ontario will potentially close to in-person learning on Monday if a deal isn’t reached between the province and the union representing 55,000 education workers.