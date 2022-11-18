RCMP respond to 2nd shooting in Merritt, B.C., in 4 days, 'strongly believe' it's connected to 1st

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam

A U.S. federal judge on Friday sentenced disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to more than 11 years in prison for duping investors in the failed startup that promised to revolutionize blood testing but instead made her a symbol of Silicon Valley's culture of audacious self-promotion.

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Oct. 17, 2022. A federal judge on Friday, Nov. 18, will decide whether Holmes should serve a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors and endangering patients while peddling a bogus blood-testing technology. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew

By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval

Elon Musk's managerial bomb-throwing at Twitter has so thinned the ranks of software engineers who keep the world's de facto public square up and running that industry insiders and programmers who were fired or resigned this week agree: Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener