3 Amazon drivers arrested for allegedly stealing, selling packages online: Burnaby RCMP

Police in Metro Vancouver have arrested two more Amazon delivery drivers suspected of stealing packages and selling the items online. The recent arrests bring the number of Amazon drivers facing potential theft charges at the company's Burnaby warehouse to three.

The items reported stolen include everything from a men's watch valued at more than $600 to a $35 Apple AirTag, according to police.

The Burnaby RCMP first responded to a complaint of an Amazon driver stealing packages and selling them online on Sept. 10.

A search warrant was executed at the driver's Vancouver home on Sept. 29, where a 28-year-old man was arrested and 32 packages – valued at approximately $2,200 – were seized, according to police.

Officers responded to a similar complaint in mid-November, eventually obtaining a search warrant for a home in Surrey where a 26-year-old man was arrested on Nov. 22 for six counts of theft, the Burnaby RCMP said in a news release.

The following week, a third Amazon driver was accused of stealing packages. On Nov. 29, members of the Burnaby RCMP's prolific offender suppression unit searched a Vancouver residence, arresting a 25-year-old man on three counts of theft, the Mounties said.

"It is unusual to see these types of thefts, let alone a pattern of separate incidents, as safeguards and security measures put in place by these types of businesses are often an effective deterrent," Cpl. Mike Kalanj of the Burnaby RCMP said in the news release.

"In all three of these cases, information gathered by Amazon was key in the investigation and the recovery of the goods."

The Burnaby RCMP says the online retailer was proactive in reporting the alleged thefts to the detachment.

Investigators say there is no indication the three cases are linked and no other thefts linked to Amazon have been reported to the Burnaby RCMP.