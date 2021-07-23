VANCOUVER -- Another evening, another coyote attack in Stanley Park.

The BC Conservation Officer Service said Friday that it is investigating an incident in which a man was bitten on the leg by a coyote in the park Thursday night.

It's the second day in a row that officers have posted about a new coyote attack on their Facebook page.

On Wednesday, a woman jogging along the seawall was bitten.

Thursday's incident happened near the Stanley Park Pitch and Putt golf course, according to the conservation officer service.

Officers continue to patrol the park in hopes of finding and destroying the animal or animals responsible for the latest attacks, the service said in its post.

"The COS is focusing trapping efforts to specific areas to minimize the chances of catching a non-target coyote," the service said. "Any coyotes captured that do not match the profile of the offending animal will be released."

Six coyotes have been captured and killed in Stanley Park since January, but attacks on park users that began late last year have continued.

Earlier this month, a toddler was sent to hospital after a coyote attack in the parking lot at the Vancouver Aquarium. The child has since been released from hospital and is recovering.