$2M home belonging to children's musician Raffi on the market

Canada’s children’s troubadour is selling his B.C. home, which is now up for grabs for $1,995,000.

Raffi Cavoukian, the man responsible for generations of kids growing up singing tunes like “Baby Beluga,” “Bananaphone” and “Down by the Bay,” says he has lived at the idyllic property on Salt Spring Island for a decade-and-a-half, but it’s time to say goodbye.

As he wrote on social media last week, “life is change.”

“I’ve moved to a lovely new home not far from my previous one that I enjoyed for 16 years. That unique beauty will totally charm the right family,” he said.

The recently listed “serene and sunny retreat” on 241 Sky Valley Rd. sits on eight acres of forested land, and boasts panoramic ocean and mountain views including of the North Shore mountains and Mount Baker.

A unique feature advertised in the listing is a "treezeebo," a treehouse-gazebo hybrid.

Built in 1976, the 3,517-square-foot house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a large deck.

“Built for comfortable and gracious living, the well-maintained home has a spacious, thoughtful and efficient main floor living plan with well-lit rooms, stone wall with fireplace insert, fir beams, wood floors and floor to ceiling windows showcasing natural light and the panoramic sea views,” the listing reads.

"The lower level provides an impressive family room/office and additional restful space for family and friends all with the same stunning views. Upstairs, a spacious loft is ideal for yoga/meditation or family fun."

As natural world has long inspired Raffi's music, perhaps whomever lives in the home next will be drawn in by the ocean, forests and mountains to write songs for the next generation.