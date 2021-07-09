VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Police Department has announced the final results of a multi-jurisdictional gang task force it has been leading since 2017.

The project, dubbed Task Force Tourniquet, led to 27 convictions of known gang members on charges including participation in a criminal organization, murder conspiracy, firearms trafficking and drug trafficking, the VPD said in a news release Friday.

The task force began in response to rising gang violence in 2017, and involved officers from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., the RCMP, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and municipal police departments around the Lower Mainland, police said.

In addition to the 27 convictions, investigators seized more than 170 firearms, more than 50 kilograms of drugs, including fentanyl, and more than $2 million worth of cash, jewelry and high-end vehicles, police said.

"The men convicted as a result of Task Force Tourniquet were significant players in the gang conflict between March 2017 and August 2018," said VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin, in the news release.

"Their incarcerations and convictions led to a period of decreased shootings and murders between 2018 and 2020," Visintin said.

Of course, the Lower Mainland gang conflict has continued to rage despite police efforts, with a surge in violence and numerous daytime murders occurring around the region earlier this year.

Task Force Tourniquet included several joint enforcement projects, police said. They provided a list of convicted individuals organized by the project associated with their arrest.

The people convicted as part of Task Force Tourniquet are:

Project Territory

Sam Kang

Gary Kang

Ranbir Kang

Jitesh Vagh

Manveer Braich

Kristoffer Ghuman

Kyle Latimer

Craig Latimer

Csongor Szucs

Jacob Pereira

Anduele Pikientio

Pashmir Boparai

Noebin Malonga-Massamba

Mustapha Ali

Project Triplet

Denis Ogilvie

Project Temper

Walta Abay

Taqdir Gill

Hitkaran Johal

Sahajdeep Khunkhun

Jordan Leauli

Pawandeep Chopra

Simrat Lally

Project Tariff