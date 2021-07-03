Residents of 31 properties can return home after Central Kootenay evacuation order lifted
Wildfire forces evacuation of 166 homes southwest of Kamloops
Hot-burning B.C. wildfires creating their own weather, spawning thunderstorms and lightning strikes
70 new wildfires, 12K lightning strikes in 24-hour period in B.C.; forecast suggests little relief in near future
'Nothing short of heroic': No structures or lives lost in Kamloops, B.C., after wildfire forces evacuations
Scientists warn extreme heat wave that preceded Lytton fire may not be isolated event
Before and after: Photos show impact of still-burning Lytton, B.C., fire
B.C. government advice: What to do if under an evacuation order or alert