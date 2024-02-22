2 teens face multiple charges after thefts, assaults in Burnaby, RCMP say

Two 16-year-olds are facing possible assault charges after a confrontation at a Burnaby shopping centre Wednesday night.

Local Mounties told CTV News they were called to the scene at Market Crossing, near Byrne Road and Marine Way, around 6 p.m. for "several reports of a theft in progress."

"Several employees, along with a Loss Prevention Officer (LPO), made attempts to stop a male youth suspect from fleeing the area," said Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj in an email.

"During the interaction a female youth suspect intervened. The male suspect deployed bear spray, affecting several members of the public, the LPO and the employees."

Metro Vancouver Transit Police assisted Mounties with arresting the two teenagers, Kalanj said.

He added that the suspects allegedly stole several items from a retail store in the plaza, though he did not specify which one.

The suspects have not yet been charged, and their names could not be published even if they had been, because they are minors.

Kalanj said the teens face "numerous potential charges," with police considering recommending three charges of assault against the girl and three charges of assault with a weapon against the boy.

The boy also faces potential charges of theft under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breaching a release order, Kalanj said, noting that the alleged release order breach stems from his possession of the weapon.