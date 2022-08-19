2 shootings in 2 months, 1 block apart in Port Coquitlam; RCMP won't say if they're connected

The scene of a second shooting on Davies Avenue in Port Coquitlam, B.C., is pictured on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver) The scene of a second shooting on Davies Avenue in Port Coquitlam, B.C., is pictured on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau nominates Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to Supreme Court

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday. She is the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court and the appointment is being celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener