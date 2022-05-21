2 sentenced in Lower Mainland gun purchasing investigation, anti-gang unit says

Investigators eventually executed a search warrant at a home and a storage locker, seizing "four long guns, various ammunition, high-capacity magazines and police-related equipment." (CFSEU-BC) Investigators eventually executed a search warrant at a home and a storage locker, seizing "four long guns, various ammunition, high-capacity magazines and police-related equipment." (CFSEU-BC)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Youngest of 10 Buffalo shooting victims laid to rest

Roberta Drury, a 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket, was remembered at her funeral Saturday for her love for family and friends, tenacity 'and most of all, that smile that could light up a room.'

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener