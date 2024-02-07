2 pedestrians struck minutes apart in Abbotsford

Two pedestrians were hit by vehicles and seriously injured in Abbotsford Tuesday afternoon in separate collisions that happened mere minutes—and blocks—apart.

The first crash was around 2:19 p.m. in the area of Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way, Const. Art Stele with the Abbotsford Police Department told CTV News.

The female victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The exact factors leading to the collision are under investigation, he added.

Less than ten minutes later, at 2:27 p.m., police witnessed a second vehicle hitting a pedestrian at the intersection of South Fraser Way and Alliance Street.

“As officers were immediately at the scene, medical aid was provided to the victim and additional resources were called to scene,” Stele said, namely paramedics and firefighters.

The victim of that crash was also taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was sent to the scene, and there were traffic closures in the area for several hours as a result.

Police said the two crashes are not related, and the drivers remained at the scene in both cases.

The collisions happened roughly a kilometre apart from one another, in the vicinity of Sevenoaks Shopping Centre. When asked about safety concerns on that stretch of South Fraser Way, Stele said pedestrian strikes thankfully aren’t a common occurrence in the area.