2 men shot 'multiple' times in Coquitlam bank parking lot, RCMP say

Two men were hospitalized in critical condition after being shot "multiple" times in the parking lot of a Coquitlam, B.C., bank on Friday night, according to the RCMP.

Authorities said they received numerous calls of a shooting at the TD Bank location at 1140 Johnson Street at around 9:40 p.m.

Officers arrived to find two victims suffering from "multiple gunshot wounds," Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release Saturday. Both men were stabilized at the scene and rushed to hospital for further treatment.

So far, no suspects have been identified. Authorities urged anyone with information on what happened to contact investigators.

"We believe that there may be eyewitnesses that may have vital information that could advance our investigation," Staff Sgt. Ed Yoshiyama of the Coquitlam RCMP said in a statement.

Apart from eyewitnesses, investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who was in the area shortly before the shooting took place, or who has video recordings that could be helpful to the investigation.

Coquitlam RCMP asked anyone with information on the incident, "no matter how small,” to call the detachment at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-30494.