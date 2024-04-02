2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say

Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.

Authorities said the men were in a black Honda Civic at the intersection of Highway 33 and Loseth Road when they had an altercation with a man driving a dark grey Dodge Ram around 4 p.m. Friday.

"Both individuals associated to the Honda Civic sustained injuries requiring some medical attention," Kelowna RCMP said in a news release.

Authorities did not provide any further details on the nature of the road rage incident, but asked anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward.

Investigators are also looking for anyone with dash cam video of the incident.