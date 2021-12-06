2 men charged with trafficking 'massive amounts' of stolen property in Downtown Eastside, police say

A months-long investigation has led to multiple criminal charges for two Metro Vancouver men allegedly linked to criminal networks trafficking "massive amounts" of stolen property in the Downtown Eastside.

Vancouver police say they launched an undercover sting operation in April, sending officers to the Downtown Eastside to gather evidence related to "rampant trafficking" of stolen goods at a street market on East Hastings Street, between Columbia and Carrall streets.

"These officers saw people openly selling drugs and stolen property," says Insp. Gary Hiar, in a news release.

"Using sophisticated investigative techniques, detectives confirmed that thousands of dollars in stolen property are being moved in and out of the Downtown Eastside every day by people who don't even live in the community."

Officers discovered everything from power tools and electronics still in store packaging to cosmetics, designer clothing and sunglasses that still had anti-theft devices attached to them.

"Although this area has long been a place for marginalized Downtown Eastsiders to find self-worth and make a few dollars by selling second-hand goods, many of those local residents are being pushed out by people who don't live in the neighbourhood, but go there to traffic property," says Hiar.

Police say many locals in the vulnerable neighbourhood are unable to compete with these criminal enterprises and therefore resort back to crime in order to make ends meet.

"The demand for stolen goods is entirely fueled by greed and desperation," says Insp. Alison Laurin. "Impoverished and drug addicted people are now being recruited to steal by predatory fences, who in turn pay pennies on the dollar for stolen goods and resell them to bargain hunters who are all-too-willing to turn a blind eye."

The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved charges against two men who police believe were using the street market to traffic stolen property.

Police say 43-year-old Aaron Castillo-Anguiano from Vancouver has been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of proceeds of crime.

He was arrested on June 16 and released from custody pending his next court appearance.

As part of his release conditions, Castillo-Anguiano is now banned from all flea markets, as well as any place in Vancouver that deals with second-hand goods, police say.

Surrey resident Nezamoddin Jelali, 60, has been charged with three counts of possession of stolen property and one count of trafficking stolen property.

Jelali was arrested on June 24 and released from custody pending his next court appearance. Jelali's release conditions prohibit him from visiting the Downtown Eastside.

Police say there could be more arrests as their investigation into stolen property being sold in the Downtown Eastside is ongoing.