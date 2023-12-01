2 loaded guns, cash and drugs seized in Kamloops traffic stop, RCMP say

Mounties seized two handguns and a large amount of illicit drugs during a traffic stop in Kamloops earlier this week.

Kamloops RCMP said an officer was patrolling the 1700 block of the East Trans Canada Highway when she noticed a vehicle with a partially obstructed licence plate at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and quickly recognized the driver as a man from Surrey who is known to police and has a history of firearms offences.

"Recognizing the risks associated with an offender known to have a violent history, the officer requested backup, then continued with the motor vehicle investigation," Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a news release Wednesday. "The driver quickly became unco-operative, refused to exit the vehicle, and made multiple attempts to access his handbag — where a loaded firearm was later discovered."

Additional officers arrived on scene and were able to arrest the driver after a struggle that continued even after he was out of the vehicle. Two passengers were also arrested.

A second loaded handgun was found in the backseat, next to where one of the passengers was sitting.

"This was a very high-risk situation that clearly illustrates the dangers our officers can be presented with every time they conduct a traffic stop, attend a request to check someone's well-being, or respond to a suspicious circumstances report," said Pelley. "Thanks to the investigators' quick risk assessment and the fast response of backup officers, this situation ended with the arrest of three people, the seizure of two firearms and the removal of approximately half a kilo of suspected fentanyl."

The driver of the vehicle — a Surrey man in his 20s — was held in police custody and then released. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

A male and female passenger also arrested at the scene were later released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information or dash cam video related to this incident is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2023-41982.