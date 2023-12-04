2 killed in crash with commercial truck on B.C.'s Highway 5

VANCOUVER
    A collision between a commercial truck and a car that killed two people north of Kamloops, B.C., over the weekend is under investigation.

    The crash happened on Saturday around 10:45 a.m. on Highway 5 between Clearwater and Barrière, according to a Monday news release from BC Highway Patrol.

    Police said initial investigation suggests the commercial vehicle “enter(ed) the oncoming lane, where it struck the oncoming car.”

    Two occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities—and that of the driver of the semi-truck—are not being released “at this time,” police said.

    “Initial investigation is focusing on the driving behaviour of the commercial truck leading up to the crash,” BC Highway Patrol said.

    BC Highway Patrol’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement and the Clearwater and Barrière RCMP detachments are involved in the investigation.

    Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol’s Clearwater branch at 250-674-2237.

