2 injured in 'targeted' Downtown Eastside shooting: VPD

Police in Vancouver say they were met with a "chaotic scene" when called to respond to reports of shots fired on the Downtown Eastside Thursday.

When officers arrived at East Hastings and Columbia streets around 4:30 p.m., they found one person with gunshot wounds, according to Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin.

"One victim was taken to hospital by paramedics, and shortly after, a second victim walked on their own into hospital, this person also had gunshot wounds. Both of these men are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries," Visintin told reporters.

"Responding officers were faced with a chaotic scene. Someone had obviously been shot, but it was unclear who was involved.”

Eight people were arrested but have been released and no charges have been laid.

"There's a lot more work that needs to be done, interviews, collecting more evidence, reviewing video footage,” Visintin said.

“We need to have a complete package to send to Crown counsel before we can recommend any charges,” she continued.

The shootings are thought to be targeted, but Visintin acknowledged their brazen nature put bystanders at risk.

"This isn't something that we've seen for the first time, this has happened before where targeted shootings will happen, in broad daylight in populated areas, this is obviously very concerning,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-2541.