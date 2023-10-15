Vancouver

    • 2 fall storms to hit Vancouver Island this week

    Rain pools on a highway in Tofino, B.C. in this file image. Rain pools on a highway in Tofino, B.C. in this file image.

    Parts of Vancouver Island will be pummelled by heavy rain this week, as two fall storms move into the region.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Gary Dickinson told CTV News the first storm is expected to hit western Vancouver Island on Sunday—bringing 60 millimetres of rain with it Sunday night and into Monday morning.

    He said Tofino and inland Port Alberni will be hit the hardest, with 60 km/h winds and 80 km/h gusts also in the forecast for the area.

    There are no weather warnings currently in effect, and Dickinson said there isn’t any fear of flooding associated with this storm.

    Meanwhile, he said Eastern Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland will see rainfall in the range of 20 to 30 millimetres overnight. Victoria is expected to get just five millimetres.

    The wet and windy weather is expected to ease on Monday, before the second system moves in on Tuesday morning.

    Dickinson said there might be a rainfall warning in store for Tuesday’s storm, but ECCC hasn’t issued one yet.

    He said western Vancouver Island could see upwards of 100 millimetres of rain that day, while the eastern portion of the Island will get about half that. Ten to 15 millimetres of rain are in the forecast for Victoria Tuesday.

    Over on the Lower Mainland, it’s predicted 30 to 50 millimetres will fall Tuesday. 

