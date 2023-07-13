2 dogs, 12 puppies abandoned on side of highway in heat wave rescued: BC SPCA

A dozen puppies and two young dogs are recovering after being found abandoned on the side of a highway in northern B.C.

According to the BC SPCA, the dogs were "sheltering from the 30-degree heat under an uninhabited trailer" in Prince Rupert when a Good Samaritan stepped in to help.

"The person who found them contacted the BC SPCA and gave them food and water," the animal welfare organization said in a news release Thursday.

The rescued animals — which included five eight-week-old puppies, seven 10-week-old puppies and two young moms — were surrendered to the SPCA for care.

All of the dogs were then examined by a veterinarian.

"The moms have pressure sores on their elbows and the puppies show some muscle degeneration and are wobbly on their feet," said Prince Rupert BC SPCA animal centre manager Joe Griffith in the release.

"They think this may be caused by the moms and the puppies being kept in a kennel."

Griffith added that the puppies are also "bloated with worms" and one of them has an enlarged lymph node under its chin from a possible infection. Another puppy is considered underweight and will need to be put on a feeding plan to help her safely gain weight.

"The two moms and their puppies will need a lot of care and attention over the coming weeks," said Griffith. "The puppies will need veterinary treatments, including deworming and vaccinations and each of the puppies will need to be spayed or neutered."

Griffith said that although the moms and their pups just arrived at the shelter, they are settling in well and are behaving like "rambunctious, normal puppies."

"Now that they are no longer outside where they are susceptible to coyotes, wolves and the heat, they are finally able to relax and are getting some much-needed rest," he said.

The dogs will be in the SPCA's care for three to four weeks before they are ready for adoption.