2 dead, 1 injured in Coquitlam, B.C., shooting

COQUITLAM, B.C. -

Two people are dead and another is hurt after a shooting near an elementary school in Coquitlam Wednesday night.

The shots rang out on Dawes Hill Road near Mundy Street, triggering a massive police response at 7:25 p.m., according to a release by local Mounties later that evening.

When RCMP arrived to the scene in front of Dawes Hill Park playground, they say officers found two unresponsive victims inside a vehicle who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

A witness captured cell phone video of what happened next.

It shows first responders giving one of the victims CPR as the person lay lifeless on the road next to a vehicle.

“One victim was pronounced deceased on scene while another was transported to hospital and later succumbed to their injuries,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in the RCMP release.

Mounties say a third person was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was also taken to hospital.

“The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with the Coquitlam RCMP,” said Hodgins.

Video from the scene suggests the victims were round inside a light coloured car parked on Dawes Hill Road that appears to have bullet holes in the driver-side door.

A witness took video of one person being arrested on scene.

It shows a man in a black pickup truck being swarmed by police.

RCMP can be heard telling the man to exit the truck and put his hands up.

“The two guys that were in here are dead,” one officer with his gun drawn said while gesturing to the car with the bullet holes.

“We have intel that the truck involved matches your truck,” he added.

You can hear the man protesting, telling the officers he’s innocent.

However, they tackle him to the ground and handcuff him anyway.

Police have not confirmed whether this is related to the shooting.

A burned out vehicle was found a short time later in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood.

RCMP have not said whether its related to the shooting, or if the violence is linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The surrounding roads have reopened to traffic, but the alley that runs parallel to Mundy Street is behind police tape, as is Dawes Hill Park Playground.