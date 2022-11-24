2 dead, 1 injured in Coquitlam, B.C., shooting
Two people are dead and another is hurt after a shooting near an elementary school in Coquitlam Wednesday night.
The shots rang out on Dawes Hill Road near Mundy Street, triggering a massive police response at 7:25 p.m., according to a release by local Mounties later that evening.
When RCMP arrived to the scene in front of Dawes Hill Park playground, they say officers found two unresponsive victims inside a vehicle who were suffering from gunshot wounds.
A witness captured cell phone video of what happened next.
It shows first responders giving one of the victims CPR as the person lay lifeless on the road next to a vehicle.
“One victim was pronounced deceased on scene while another was transported to hospital and later succumbed to their injuries,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in the RCMP release.
Mounties say a third person was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was also taken to hospital.
“The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with the Coquitlam RCMP,” said Hodgins.
Video from the scene suggests the victims were round inside a light coloured car parked on Dawes Hill Road that appears to have bullet holes in the driver-side door.
A witness took video of one person being arrested on scene.
It shows a man in a black pickup truck being swarmed by police.
RCMP can be heard telling the man to exit the truck and put his hands up.
“The two guys that were in here are dead,” one officer with his gun drawn said while gesturing to the car with the bullet holes.
“We have intel that the truck involved matches your truck,” he added.
You can hear the man protesting, telling the officers he’s innocent.
However, they tackle him to the ground and handcuff him anyway.
Police have not confirmed whether this is related to the shooting.
A burned out vehicle was found a short time later in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood.
RCMP have not said whether its related to the shooting, or if the violence is linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.
The surrounding roads have reopened to traffic, but the alley that runs parallel to Mundy Street is behind police tape, as is Dawes Hill Park Playground.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Supreme Court of Canada rejects appeals by four men convicted of child sex offences
The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected an appeal from four men convicted of child sex offences, all of whom cited police entrapment as grounds to dismiss their cases.
WATCH LIVE | Ambassador Bridge blockade escalated economic threat from 'Freedom Convoy': Freeland
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the economic threat to Canada escalated 'exponentially' when 'Freedom Convoy' protesters blocked a key trade hub between the United States and Canada in early February.
'Incompetent' murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
Canadian pediatricians ditch toddler screen time limits in new guidance
The Canadian Paediatric Society has ditched setting firm time limits for screen use among toddlers and preschoolers, encouraging instead that parents prioritize educational, interactive and age-appropriate material.
Statistics Canada says job vacancies rose 3.8 per cent in September
Statistics Canada says the number of job vacancies was up 3.8 per cent in September at 994,800.
Ontario photographer captures massive wave that looks like 'the perfect face'
A photographer says he has captured an insane six-metre wave with a 'perfect face' during a lake-effect storm in Ontario.
Busiest pediatric ER in B.C: Surrey hospital 'overrun' as sick kids get hallway medicine
The surge in sick kids has B.C.'s Surrey Memorial Hospital seeing quadruple as many patients as their emergency department was designed for, and 100 more kids per day than last year – making it one of the busiest pediatric units in the country.
Federal government to spend $1.6B on communities adapting to forest fires, floods and storms
The federal government has released a climate adaptation strategy that includes $1.6 billion in new spending to help communities faced with risks that range from extreme heat and wildfires to floods and storms.
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 2 killed in float plane crash near Port Hardy, B.C.
Two people are dead following a float plane crash Wednesday northwest of Port Hardy, B.C.
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria police say wanted man is immediate threat to public
Victoria police are searching for a wanted man who is believed to be an immediate threat to the public. James Allin, 52, is wanted Canada-wide after his statutory release was suspended. He was serving a sentence for armed robbery and police say he may be in Victoria's downtown core.
-
Man sentenced for 'deliberate, prolonged and brutal attack' in downtown Victoria
A Victoria man has been sentenced to three years in prison for violently attacking another man with a baseball bat in the city's downtown core. The Crown sought a prison sentence of three to four years, emphasizing that the attack was planned, sustained and brutal.
Calgary
-
Alberta to deliver update on whether province still on track for $13B surplus
Albertans are to get an update on whether the province is still on track to record a $13-billion surplus in this year’s budget.
-
Likely severe illness season will 'disrupt school, sports and upcoming holiday gatherings,' Alta. CMOH warns
Alberta's new chief medical officer of health is warning flu and respiratory viruses – which have caused a premature disruption to school and work – will result in more of the same during what is expected to be a "severe" illness season.
-
Edmonton man accused of smuggling $7M in heroin, cocaine into Canada
A 42-year-old Edmonton faces drug trafficking charges after he allegedly brought dozens of kilograms of heroin and cocaine into Canada in commercial transport vehicles.
Edmonton
-
Likely severe illness season will 'disrupt school, sports and upcoming holiday gatherings,' Alta. CMOH warns
Alberta's new chief medical officer of health is warning flu and respiratory viruses – which have caused a premature disruption to school and work – will result in more of the same during what is expected to be a "severe" illness season.
-
Alberta to deliver update on whether province still on track for $13B surplus
Albertans are to get an update on whether the province is still on track to record a $13-billion surplus in this year’s budget.
-
13 vehicles stolen from dealership in northern Alberta in overnight heist
Mounties in Fort McMurray are looking for help after 13 trucks and SUVs were stolen from a local dealership.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario man's 'urgent' heart surgery cancelled indefinitely because of hospital bed shortage
An Ontario man in 'urgent' need of heart surgery after a 45-day COVID-related coma has had his procedure cancelled indefinitely because of a hospital bed shortage in the province, his wife says.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Argos fans take over Toronto to celebrate Grey Cup win
Toronto Argonauts fans will take over the city's downtown Maple Leaf Square today to celebrate the franchise's 18th Grey Cup win.
-
Ontario education minister 'respects' parents' mask choices at schools as some boards enforce mandates
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said he is going to “respect the choices of parents” when it comes to masking in schools, even as some boards independently vote in favour of mandates.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.
WATCH LIVE AT 1:30 P.M. | Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief
Fady Dagher has been selected as the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed. Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.
-
Jean Coutu pharmacies experiencing network outage across Quebec
Some Jean Coutu pharmacies across Quebec are experiencing a major network outage.
-
Montreal ER delays plan to phase out overflow beds due to overcrowding
A formal plan to eliminate the use of overflow beds in Lakeshore Hospital's emergency room — a practice deemed unsafe by the government — has been significantly delayed because the ER is just too crowded with patients, CTV News has learned.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg teens arrested after officers swarmed, vehicles damaged at large party
A group of Winnipeg teens have been arrested in connection to an incident where police officers were swarmed when they tried to break up a party in East St. Paul last month.
-
Arrest of mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank
Don't worry, Santa Claus is not on the naughty list. The apparent arrest of a mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank, prompting an apology from the mall.
-
Rural Manitoba town looks to double its footprint
One of the fastest-growing communities in Canada is looking to double its footprint.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman died in crash on Valley Road Wednesday: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman died in a collision on Valley Road on Wednesday morning, the Saskatchewan RCMP said.
-
Fourth plane of Ukrainians arrives in Saskatchewan
A fourth plane carrying displaced Ukrainians has arrived in Saskatchewan, landing at the Saskatoon airport Wednesday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon City Council to vote on additional tax increase
On Monday Saskatoon’s City Council begins deliberations over whether to increase property taxes nearly a percentage point more than projected.
Regina
-
City of Regina could receive nearly $3M for safer communities program
The City of Regina could receive $2.9 million from the federal government for a program aimed at making Canadian communities safer.
-
Fourth plane of Ukrainians arrives in Saskatchewan
A fourth plane carrying displaced Ukrainians has arrived in Saskatchewan, landing at the Saskatoon airport Wednesday afternoon.
-
Inflation relief measures should be well targeted and temporary, says Macklem
Governments looking to provide inflation relief to Canadians should choose measures that are well-targeted and temporary, says Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem.
Atlantic
-
Federal government to spend $1.6B on communities adapting to forest fires, floods and storms
The federal government has released a climate adaptation strategy that includes $1.6 billion in new spending to help communities faced with risks that range from extreme heat and wildfires to floods and storms.
-
Carbon pricing good idea complicated by rising energy costs: Nova Scotia advocate
An affordable energy advocate says the imposition of consumer carbon pricing in Nova Scotia is a good idea, but adds that rising energy costs continue to pose problems for people with lower incomes.
-
Patient dies in Moncton ER while waiting to be seen
Another patient has died while waiting for care in a New Brunswick hospital’s emergency room.
London
-
London man brings home LOTTO MAX prize
A London man will have a little extra cash in his pocket this holiday season. Dean Agnew won $70,828.60 as the second prize in the Aug. 2 LOTTO MAX draw.
-
'Interaction' in Clinton has police looking to identify person of interest
OPP in Huron County are hoping the public can help identify a man as part of a suspicious person investigation. Around 1 p.m. on Monday, police were contacted after an interaction that happened in the Tim Horton’s parking lot in Clinton.
-
Kincardine man charged in alleged London sexual assault
A Kincardine man is facing charges related to sexual assault following a call to a housing complex in south London. Between Nov. 12 and 14, police say a man wearing a jacket with the name of a security company on it was seen trying to get into a building complex.
Northern Ontario
-
'Incompetent' murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
-
Hoggard case returns to court in northern Ont. on Dec. 8
A brief hearing took place Thursday morning in Kirkland Lake to address the next step in dealing with Jacob Hoggard’s sexual assault charge.
-
Rejecting unproven claims prevents 'mob' takeover of convoy inquiry: Murray Sinclair
The commissioner presiding over the public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act will not allow a lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers to explore an unsubstantiated claim that hateful imagery spotted at the Ottawa protests last winter was staged.
Kitchener
-
38-year-old man arrested after shots fired in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say an arrest has been made after shots were fired in the Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener on Wednesday night.
-
Two sent to hospital following a crash in Wellesley Township
A 76-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were both taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision Wednesday in Wellesley Township.
-
Waterloo region Indigenous catering company aims to use food to connect and heal community
An Indigenous catering company in Waterloo region is looking to bring tradition back to the table.