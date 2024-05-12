0pening of Kitsilano Pool delayed due to 'unforeseen' repairs

When the city's outdoor pools reopen for the summer on the May long weekend, Kitsilano Pool will remain shuttered.

An opening date of May 18 for the popular pool won’t be possible due to "unforeseen repairs," according to an update from the Vancouver Park Board posted online Friday. Work has been delayed because the consistently warm and dry conditions have not been present and an opening date has not been set – although the goal is to welcome swimmers sometime in June.

"We recognize that the pool holds a special place in the hearts of Vancouverites as an iconic facility, synonymous with summer. Staff are doing everything they can to open the pool when it is safe to do so," the update from the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation said.

The pool is a half a century old and reaching the end of its life, according to the park board. While parts are deteriorating and failing because of the pool's age, its decline has been hastened by storm damage.

New Brighton and Second Beach pools will, however, open on May 18. Lifeguards will also start staffing the city's beaches.