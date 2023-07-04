2 days, 45 arrests, $5K stolen items recovered at Metrotown: Burnaby RCMP

A recent crackdown on shoplifting at Metro Vancouver’s largest mall led to the arrest of 45 people in a matter of two days, according to Burnaby RCMP.

The results of the latest “Boost and Bust” operation at Metrotown, which was conducted on June 15 and 16, were revealed on Tuesday.

In a statement, Burnaby RCMP said members of its community response team and bike unit worked with security staff and several loss prevention officers at the mall to recover $5,000 worth of stolen property. In addition, Mounties say the two-day blitz generated 37 police files.

“Some of the most commonly targeted items for shoplifters during the latest Boost and Bust included clothing and sunglasses,” reads the release.

Officers involved in the initiative were also able to help reunite a missing child with her mother, according to RCMP.

The latest operation was the fifth of its kind conducted since 2021, Mounties say.

To date, Burnaby RCMP have arrested 198 individuals and recover $30,000 worth of stolen merchandise as a result of the operations.