2 charged with 2nd-degree murder after Burnaby stabbing

Two suspects have been charged with second-degree murder after a stabbing in Burnaby Monday evening.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Tuesday that 32-year-old Riza Jafari and 28-year old Hatice Haydari had been charged in the incident, which left a 40-year-old man dead.

IHIT has not released the victim's name, but said the suspects and victim knew each other. Investigators said they do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.

Police were called at about 6:15 p.m. about an incident on 1st Avenue near Ingleton Avenue.

"When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim on the ground, unconscious, with life-threatening injuries," a statement from Burnaby RCMP said.

Emergency Health Services and the Burnaby Fire Department were also called. While first responders attempted life-saving measures, the man died at the scene.

The public was asked to avoid the area Monday evening and IHIT took conduct of the investigation.

Homicide investigators said they are still seeking information and dash-cam video taken between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. in the area where the victim was found. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-877-557-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.