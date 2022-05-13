2 arrested for arson after Penticton blaze that injured firefighters

Penticton Mounties say two people were arrested in connection to a massive fire that severely damaged a car dealership and injured two firefighters earlier this week.

Police confirmed the arrests in the days after a massive fire at the Toyota dealership on Skaha Lake Road.

"Penticton RCMP General Investigative Section has made quick progress on this investigation and have identified and arrested two persons believed responsible," said Supt. Brian Hunter in a statement to Castanet.

"There is more work to do and more details will be forthcoming at the conclusion of our investigation and subsequent charges. At this time we have nothing to indicate there is a further risk to other businesses or the public."

Crews were called to the dealership at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from the back of the building. The blaze was upgraded to a three-alarm fire and took crews hours to put out.

The fire didn't spread to any other buildings. Two firefighters were hurt, but their injuries were minor.