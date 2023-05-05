19 temperature records broken in B.C. Interior Thursday

Nineteen high temperature records were broken in B.C.'s Interior Thursday where several communities have experienced significant flooding that is driven, in part, by rapid snow melt.

Heat records have been broken in communities throughout the province on six of the last seven days, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Kelowna saw its hottest May 4 since 1900. The temperature of 30.2 C was just slightly higher than the 123-year-old record of 30 C.

In Cache Creek, where a local state of emergency remains in effect, the temperature hit 32.7 degrees, breaking the previous record of 30.0 set in 1998.

In Clearwater, Nelson, Trail and Vernon, the temperature climbed over 30 C for the first time since records in those places have been kept.

A warning from the province Friday noted that flood warnings, flood watches, and high streamflow advisories are in effect across the region.

"Warm temperatures in the Interior have accelerated snowmelt and caused increased pressure on rivers and creeks," the statement said noting that the weekend forecast calls for rain and thunderstorms which could cause further flooding and more evaciation orders and alerts.

"People living in Cache Creek and Grand Forks, as well as the central Interior, Okanagan, Boundary, southern Kootenays and Similkameen regions and on Okanagan Indian Band territory, are asked to remain vigilant and have a household plan in place."

Here is a complete list of the temperature records broken in the Interior Thursday:

Blue River Area

New record of 28.4

Old record of 26.4 set in 1992

Records in this area have been kept since 1946

Burns Lake Area

New record of 24.5

Old record of 24.4 set in 1998

Records in this area have been kept since 1949

Cache Creek Area

New record of 32.7

Old record of 30.0 set in 1998

Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Clearwater Area

New record of 31.6

Old record of 29.4 set in 1946

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Clinton Area

New record of 26.0

Old record of 22.5 set in 1992

Records in this area have been kept since 1974

Cranbrook Area

New record of 28.6

Old record of 26.7 set in 1957

Records in this area have been kept since 1901

Creston Area

New record of 28.9

Old record of 28.0 set in 1998

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Golden Area

New record of 28.0

Old record of 27.8 set in 1946

Records in this area have been kept since 1902

Kamloops Area

New record of 30.7

Old record of 30.6 set in 1944

Records in this area have been kept since 1890

Kelowna Area

New record of 30.2

Old record of 30.0 set in 1900

Records in this area have been kept since 1899

Lytton Area

New record of 32.3

Old record of 30.0 set in 1953

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Nakusp Area

New record of 27.1

Old record of 26.6 set in 1998

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Nelson Area

New record of 31.1

Old record of 28.3 set in 1966

Records in this area have been kept since 1904

Quesnel Area

New record of 28.0

Old record of 26.9 set in 1992

Records in this area have been kept since 1893

Salmon Arm Area

New record of 29.3

Old record of 27.2 set in 1946

Records in this area have been kept since 1893

Trail Area

New record of 30.4

Old record of 28.9 set in 1966

Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Vernon Area

New record of 30.3

Old record of 27.5 set in 1992

Records in this area have been kept since 1900

Williams Lake Area

New record of 25.1

Old record of 24.8 set in 1992

Records in this area have been kept since 1960

Yoho (National Park) Area

New record of 25.3

Old record of 23.9 set in 1937

Records in this area have been kept since 1923