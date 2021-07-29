VANCOUVER -- Officers are investigating an incident they say is just one of more than a dozen random assaults reported in Vancouver in the last few weeks.

Police said the incident was reported in the early morning hours of July 11, though the public was not notified until this week.

In a news release, the Vancouver Police Department said a man was walking home along Granville Street at about 3:30 a.m. that day when he was approached by a group of men.

Part of the incident was captured by a nearby security camera, according to the VPD, who released some of that video Thursday.

Police said the video shows a man pushed the victim down. Another helped the victim up, and the victim can be seen walking with the group toward a lane near Granville and Smithe Street.

The VPD said the victim was assaulted while in the lane, and his wallet was stolen.

And it does not appear to be an isolated incident.

According to VPD Const. Tania Visintin, "Stranger attacks have been prevalent in recent weeks throughout Vancouver and this is very concerning."

The constable said there have been 17 "random assaults" reported across the city in the last two weeks alone.

Three suspects are all described as South Asian and in their early 20s.

The first is about 5'10" with short hair and "large ears," the VPD said. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a white T-shirt, white pants and a green jacket, and carrying a black satchel across his chest.

Police described the second man as about 5'11" with a medium build and short dark hair. He was wearing a grey hooded sweater and black pants.

The third, according to police, is about 5'9" with curly dark brown hair, and had on a white sweater and grey sweatpants the morning of July 11.

Police are seeking witnesses, as well as anyone who may recognize the men in the video.

"This happened around the time the bars closed on Granville Street. We know there were people still out and they may have seen what happened and can identify these men," Visintin said.

"There is no excuse for anyone to get attacked for absolutely no reason."