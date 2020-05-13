VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials announced 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been recorded over the last 24 hours, as well as one additional death.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix made the announcement in their daily coronavirus briefing in Victoria on Wednesday.

There are currently 385 active cases of the virus in B.C., and of those patients, 59 are in hospital with 14 in critical care or ICU. B.C. has now recorded a total of 2,376 test-positive cases and 132 deaths from the virus. There were no new community outbreaks detected, health officials said.

Henry encouraged B.C. residents, especially young people, to fill out the provincial survey about the virus, which was launched on Tuesday.

The province hopes to gather feedback from the public that will help inform the decisions that are made about the pandemic in the weeks and months ahead. More than 75,000 responses have been filed already, Henry said.

"Importantly, it ensures we have the supports we can put in place to address any potential disparities that have come about either from the response to COVID-19 or because of the dramatic economic impacts that have been experienced across the province," Henry said.

The pandemic has affected all of us, Henry said, adding that it is important to try to understand the many unique circumstances the virus has created for B.C. residents.

Health officials continue to remind people to stay at home and away from others if you are sick, and Henry emphasized that the order limiting gatherings to 50 people or less would remain in place.

