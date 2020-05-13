VANCOUVER -- A state of emergency first issued back in March was extended again by B.C.'s premier on Wednesday.

John Horgan announced another two-week extension during a joint news conference with the province's energy minister.

He praised the efforts of most residents in the province to follow public health guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19.

But he warned that there's still more work to be done, and asked British Columbians not to forget those guidelines during the May long weekend.

Some attractions, including provincial parks, are reopening as early as Thursday, but Phase 2 of the province's response doesn't officially start until Tuesday, he said.

"Before we get there, I want to remind everyone of Dr. Henry's appeal and reminder that we are far from out of the woods," he said.

"COVID-19 is still here. Although we have flattened the curve, although we have seen very encouraging numbers day by day in terms of new cases … we need to be mindful that it was the efforts of all British Columbians that got us into this position that we can slowly and steadily reopen our economy so that all of us can enjoy the benefits and wonders of British Columbia," he said.

He said nearly 78 per cent of people who tested positive for the virus are now considered recovered, but 131 have lost their lives in B.C.

"So over this long weekend we need to hold the line. We need to remember that we need to avoid all non-essential travel, and of course, the golden rules of washing our hands, staying a good physical distance from people, and, of course, stay home if you're sick," he said.

