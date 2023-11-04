15 Wildlife Act tickets issued during B.C. road check, conservation officers say

A multi-agency road check in the Fraser Canyon last weekend led to 15 violation tickets for offences under the Wildlife act, conservation officers say.

The BC Conservation Officer Service, along with officers from BC RCMP, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and Environment and Climate Change Canada, inspected more than 400 hunters and anglers in Boston Bar, according to a Thursday social media post from the BCCOS.

More than 400 fish and game animals were inspected, including 104 mule deer, 287 grouse and 10 moose, the service said.

The 15 tickets were for offences ranging from failing to comply with conditions of a species licence to unlawful possession of dead wildlife or parts.

"The biggest issue of non-compliance was possessing a carcass without parts attached," the post reads.

Authorities also issued three tickets for having a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and two firearms were seized, the BCCOS said.

"The COS appreciates that the majority of hunters and anglers were following regulations that protect our fish and wildlife for future generations," the post reads. "The COS would like to thank all hunters, anglers and motorists for their co-operation and patience during the inspections."