VANCOUVER -- Residents living in the vicinity of an out-of-control wildfire burning near Sun Peaks Resort northeast of Kamloops have been ordered to evacuate.

The Embelton Mountain Fire is burning 2.5 kilometres west of Cahilty Creek, according to the BC Wildfire Service. As of 6 p.m. Saturday, it had grown to an estimated 50 hectares in size.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation alert for several properties in Electoral Area P, near Whitecroft, around 6 p.m. Saturday.

By 7 p.m., the district had escalated the alert to an evacuation order, meaning residents of the affected area must leave their homes until further notice because of the fire.

There are 132 properties included in the order. They include the following addresses, as well as any other properties within the boundary noted on the map the district published.

7305 to 7408 Cahilty Cres;

3208 to 3229 Cahilty Pl;

7116 to 7200 Cahilty Rd;

2893 to 3540 Heffley-Louis Creek Rd;

3240 to 3260 McGillivray Creek Rd;

3140 Strachan Rd;

3220 and 3272 Sun Peaks Rd;

6420 to 7046 Upper Louis Creek Rd;

The district is advising evacuees to stay with friends or family if possible. Those who do so are asked to report to the McArthur Island Sports Centre at 1655 Island Pkwy. in Kamloops.

Those who cannot stay with friends or family should report to the Emergency Services Reception Centre at 251 Harbourfront Drive NW in Salmon Arm, B.C., the district said.

More information on the evacuation order, including numbers to call for assistance, can be found on the district's website.

According to the wildfire service, there were seven firefighting personnel on scene as of 6 p.m. Saturday. There were also four helicopters, air tankers and heavy equipment responding to the fire, and more personnel were en route.

The wildfire service said its crews would remain onsite overnight to battle the blaze, which was showing "aggressive fire behaviour" and has been designated a wildfire of note.