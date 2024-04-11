12 municipal parties investigated over 2022 campaign contributions, advertising: Elections BC

A dozen municipal political parties are being investigated for possible campaign contraventions during civic elections in 2022, Elections BC announced Thursday.

Elections BC said the investigations are looking into whether the parties accepted prohibited contributions, failed to deal with prohibited contributions appropriately, or sponsored election advertising without including an authorization statement.

"The investigations will determine whether contraventions have occurred or not and Elections BC will share the results of these investigations once they conclude," a statement from the agency said. "At this point no contraventions have been confirmed."

Most of the investigations are of Metro Vancouver parties, with five in Vancouver. The list includes ABC Vancouver, which currently holds a majority on that city's council. Three Surrey parties are being investigated, including former mayor Doug McCallum's, as well as one party each in Richmond, Burnaby, Langley and Kelowna.

Elections BC explained campaign finance reports for the 2022 elections were due in Jan. 13, 2023, and an audit was completed last September. Some parities were asked to submit supplementary reports.

"These investigations will proceed independently from one another and will conclude at different times," Elections BC's statement said. Once the investigations are complete, Elections BC will either confirm the parties are in compliance of the Local Elections Campaign Financing Act or, if a contravention is substantiated, parties will be subject to enforcement action, which could include a fine.

The full list of parties being investigated follows:

A Better City Vancouver (ABC Vancouver)

Burnaby Citizens Association (BCA)

Civic Non-Partisan Association (NPA, Vancouver)

Contract with Langley Association

Forward Together (Vancouver)

Progress Vancouver

Richmond Community Coalition

Safe Surrey Coalition Society

Spirit Alliance (Kelowna)

Surrey First Electors Society

United Surrey

Vision Vancouver Elector Association

"All of the elector organizations listed above have been co-operative with Elections BC throughout the compliance review, audit, and supplementary report filing processes," the agency's statement said, adding no further details will be provided while investigations are ongoing.