Metro Vancouver Canada Day events: Several celebrations to check out this weekend

The Canada Day long weekend brings with it a host of celebrations, large and small, across Metro Vancouver. Here's a list of events to check out.

Canada Together at Canada Place

In the city itself, the biggest party will be at Canada Place, where the Port of Vancouver will be hosting live music, food trucks, a beer garden, a kids' zone and Indigenous displays.

Planned in partnership with the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations, the event is intended "to create a welcoming experience for all people who live in this country," according to organizers.

The day begins with a citizenship ceremony at 9:30 a.m., but public programming starts at 11 and continues until 6 p.m. More information can be found on the Canada Place website.

New public market

Around the corner from Canada Place, at Granville Square, a new public market is opening for the first time this weekend.

Junction Public Market will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, plus holiday Mondays, beginning Friday and continuing through Sept. 29.

Food, drinks, local vendors and live entertainment will be on hand throughout the weekend, and admission to the market is free. A schedule and list of vendors can be found online.

Other Canada Day celebrations

From Steveston to Fort Langley and all three of the Tri-Cities, there are lots of other Canada Day celebrations to choose from this weekend. Find links to more information about each one in the list that follows.

Abbotsford, which is not technically part of Metro Vancouver, is not listed below, but the city has its own celebrations planned.

Surrey: "Western Canada's largest Canada Day event" takes place at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled for 10:15 p.m.

Fort Langley: The Fort Langley National Historic Site will be commemorating confederation from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free performances and activities.

Steveston Salmon Festival: "Canada's biggest little birthday party" begins with a parade at 10 a.m. and continues with live music and food around Steveston village.

Burnaby: Daytime activities at Edmonds plaza and park and the Burnaby Village Museum give way to StreetFest on Central in the evening, with a fireworks finale at 10:15 p.m.

Maple Ridge: This year's celebrations will also mark the 150th anniversary of the city's incorporation with "music, dance, entertainment and more in Memorial Peace Park" from noon to 6 p.m.

New Westminster: Live music, food trucks, a "circus zone" and children's activities are scheduled for Westminster Pier Park from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Coquitlam: Town Centre Park will host family friendly activities including mini golf and a climbing wall, plus live music, food and more. Festivities run from noon to 10:30 p.m., with fireworks scheduled for 10 p.m.

Port Coquitlam: A Canada Day market, food trucks, live music and a fireworks finale are all planned for Castle Park. The event begins at noon and concludes at 10 p.m.

Golden Spike Days

Unlike its neighbouring Tri-Cities, Port Moody's festival this weekend is not limited to Canada Day.

The 47th edition of Golden Spike Days will take place at Rocky Point Park daily from Saturday through Monday.

Featuring the Tri-Cities Got Talent competition, spike driving, food, drinks, live music and more, the annual event offers admission by donation. The full schedule of activities can be found on its website.

One year at the museum

July 1 also marks the first anniversary of the opening of the Chinese Canadian Museum in Vancouver's Chinatown.

The museum will spend Canada Day celebrating this milestone, while also commemorating the anniversary of the Chinese Exclusion Act.

Talks, performances, workshops, crafts and more are scheduled throughout the day, and are included in the price of museum admission.