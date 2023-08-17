113th PNE Fair set to kick off Saturday

The 113th edition of the Pacific National Exhibition is scheduled to begin in Vancouver Saturday.

After being either cancelled or limited for the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say the fair will be operating at full capacity this year.

“This is our first year back with all the elements,” PNE president and CEO Shelley Frost said.

"There's just a buzz in the air that's really, really exciting right now."

WHAT'S NEW AT THE PNE IN 2023

This year’s fair will feature many of the same classic rides, exhibitions and food vendors, but there are some new additions.

Art lovers will be in for a treat with the new Monet exhibit, which will feature an immersive digital display of the French artist's work.

"(It's) just kind of an interactive immersive Monet exhibit," said Frost. "You’ll see about 400 pieces of his art and it's free with admission."

Also rolling out will be the new PNE Express Train. The ride will take fair-goers away from the heart of the busy fair grounds and into nature, looping along the duck pond and into the forest.

The Canoe Cultures exhibit, which was rolled out last year, will be expanded.

Now, on top of watching Indigenous carvers show off their skills, guests can also learn about how Indigenous people traditionally preserved their salmon and get a look at more arts and crafts. There will also be constant live entertainment.

"We will be sharing our culture with you here and we'll all have a good time,” said carver Mike Billy Sr.

2023 PNE CONCERT LINEUP

Capping off almost every night of the fair will be concerts by a wide-variety of musical acts on the Chevrolet Stage.

Featured artists this year include award-winning American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo, British musician Billy Idol, and legendary Canadian rock band Blue Rodeo, which will cap off the 113th edition of the PNE on Labour Day.

“Were excited to welcome people back,” said Frost.

Tickets for the fair and concerts can be found on the PNE website.