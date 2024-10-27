1 seriously injured in Vancouver stabbing

One person has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in East Vancouver Sunday.

Police are investigating a stabbing incident on the 200 block of Keefer Street, off Main Street, said the Vancouver Police Department on social media platform X just before 1 p.m.

“The victim has been taken to hospital with serious injuries,” it reads.

Police said no arrest has been made, and the motive is unknown at this time.

“Officers are collecting evidence, and more info will be released when it is available,” said the post.

This is a developing story. More to come…