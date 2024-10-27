VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 1 seriously injured in Vancouver stabbing

    Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    Share

    One person has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in East Vancouver Sunday.

    Police are investigating a stabbing incident on the 200 block of Keefer Street, off Main Street, said the Vancouver Police Department on social media platform X just before 1 p.m.

    “The victim has been taken to hospital with serious injuries,” it reads.

    Police said no arrest has been made, and the motive is unknown at this time.

    “Officers are collecting evidence, and more info will be released when it is available,” said the post.

    This is a developing story. More to come…

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News