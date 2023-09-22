1 RCMP officer dead, another injured in Coquitlam, B.C., incident
One RCMP officer has died and another has been injured in Coquitlam, B.C.
The neighbouring city of Pitt Meadows confirmed on social media Friday afternoon that an officer from the Ridge Meadows detachment – which serves the cities of Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge – had been killed in the line of duty.
Another officer from the detachment was injured, the city said.
"Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of the victims as well as our local officers," the post reads, adding that further updates would come from the RCMP.
Authorities have said little about what unfolded on Glen Drive in Coquitlam Friday morning, but from the start, reports were dire.
Premier David Eby was addressing the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention as the incident was occurring, and he began his remarks to reporters after the speech by acknowledging that there had been a "critical incident" in Coquitlam involving the RCMP.
"At this point, we're not in a position to be able to release details, but I can reassure the people of Coquitlam that there is not a further threat to public safety," Eby said.
Earlier in the day, police said they were responding to an "ongoing incident" that closed a main road in Coquitlam. Witnesses reported hearing shots fired as part of a standoff at a condo building.
Coquitlam RCMP said only that Glen Drive had been closed between Pinetree Way and High Street.
"Please avoid the area," a post by the detachment on social media reads.
Heavily armed officers from the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team could be seen at the scene, and witnesses told CTV News they had observed a police officer limping out of the building with blood all over his leg, and another person being stretchered out.
Pressed by reporters to confirm rumours that an officer had been killed, Eby said officials were not yet in a position to release any information, and that the RCMP would be providing further details.
"There's more work that needs to be done before any information can be released about this," the premier said.
The area where the incident occurred is Coquitlam's civic centre. City hall is about a block away, and the city's Glen Pine Pavilion is located within the section of road that was closed.
On its official Twitter account, the city announced that as a result of Friday's incident, all programs and activities at the pavilion would be cancelled for the day.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
