1 person critically injured after car crashes into downtown Vancouver restaurant

One person is in critical condition after a driver crashed through the front window of a downtown Vancouver restaurant Saturday evening, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

First responders were called to the scene on Smithe Street near Burrard Street around 7:30 p.m. Two people were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and one in stable condition, BCEHS told CTV News.

Video from the scene at Pacifico Pizzeria shows the front of the restaurant has been badly damaged, with mangled metal and broken glass strewn on the sidewalk around a dark-coloured sedan that is behind police tape.

The Vancouver Police Department, in a statement, said the driver hit a cyclist before crashing into the building.

"The driver had his foot on the gas which caused the vehicle to accelerate into a business where a pedestrian coming out of the restaurant was also struck," a spokesperson said in an email, adding that the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.