1 man injured in 'targeted' shooting at Coquitlam shopping complex, RCMP believe nearby vehicle fire connected

COQUITLAM, B.C. -

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a brazen shooting at a busy shopping centre in Coquitlam Wednesday night.

The violence unfolded near David Avenue and Coast Meridian Road.

RCMP were called to the area around 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

“Officers immediately began providing first aid to the victim, who has since been transported to hospital,” wrote Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, of Coquitlam RCMP in a news release Wednesday night.

No details about his identity have been released.

Investigators set up police tape around most of the centre as they searched the area for evidence.

“This area was highly populated at the time of the shooting, which is very concerning as public safety is our top priority,” said Hodgins.

Police say the suspect fled in a silver or gray four-door sedan.

At 7:50 p.m., Mounties were called to a vehicle fire in the area of Cape Horn Avenue and United Boulevard, which is believed to be related.

While the crime scenes have the hallmarks of a gang-style shooting, RCMP have not confirmed that, only calling it targeted.

The Coquitlam General Investigation Section has taken over the case.

Officers appeared to focus their attention on the area outside of the Hiraku Sushi restaurant.

Many of the businesses in the complex were still open at the time, putting many innocent customers and pedestrians at risk.

Neighbours say they’re shocked that something so violent happened in such a busy area.

“It's terrifying because I'm afraid that one day somebody that's innocent—going to the store, going for lunch, going somewhere—they’re gonna get shot there,” said Maggie Hill, who lives nearby.

Hill frequently walks with her baby and dogs in the area.

“I feel like it's just getting worse and worse. When is this all going to end? When are the criminals going to be put in prison?” Hill said.

“I've had enough,” she added.

Witnesses or anyone with dash-cam or cellphone video from either crime scene between 7:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. are asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.