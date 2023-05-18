1 man injured in 'targeted' shooting at Coquitlam shopping complex, RCMP believe nearby vehicle fire connected

A Coquitlam RCMP vehicle surrounds a shopping centre complex where a shooting took place around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023. One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and Mounties believe a vehicle fire that was reported shortly after what they're calling a targeted shooting may be linked. (CTV) A Coquitlam RCMP vehicle surrounds a shopping centre complex where a shooting took place around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023. One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and Mounties believe a vehicle fire that was reported shortly after what they're calling a targeted shooting may be linked. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener