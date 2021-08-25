VANCOUVER -- One person has died and another was taken to hospital with injuries after a structure collapse at a construction site in North Vancouver Wednesday, the local fire chief said.

Mounties said they were called at about 9:45 a.m. because of "some sort of collapse" at a site on Chesterfield Avenue West Esplanade.

"It was a bit of a chaotic scene," said Sgt. Peter DeVries, adding one person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

DeVries initially said a second person was trapped and crews had a hard time reaching them.

City of North Vancouver Fire Chief Greg Schalk said the second worker was located and pronounced dead on scene.

The B.C. Coroners Service told CTV News it could not confirm the death because the site has not been deemed safe to enter.

A specialized heavy urban search and rescue task force, known as Canada Task Force 1, arrived at the scene in the late afternoon.

Its director, David Boone, said his team of 20, which included structural engineers and medics, were having challenges reaching the victim, because of the nature of the collapse, which he said occurred in the rear of the building in what was previously a theatre.

“There is concrete that’s hanging that may come down on anyone working below and there is also steel structure that may come down," he said.

Boone estimated the recovery effort would take “hours” with the roof, floor, and walls around the location of the worker’s body all partially collapsed.

"This is a tragic incident. It's upsetting for people who live and work in this area," DeVries added.

WorkSafe BC confirmed it is investigating, but could not confirm the name of the demolition contractor, listed on the building’s exterior as Done Right Demo.

An email and call to the company were not returned.

As of Wednesday evening, there was no update on the survivor’s condition.

Happening Now: Traffic on Chesterfield Ave. between West 1st St. and W. Esplanade is being re-routed due to an industrial construction incident. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/RgVAq0ezYT — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) August 25, 2021