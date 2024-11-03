VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 1 in hospital after targeted shooting at Nanaimo home

    A Nanaimo RCMP vehicle is shown. (CTV News) A Nanaimo RCMP vehicle is shown. (CTV News)
    One man remains in hospital and a suspect is at large after a shooting in Nanaimo Saturday evening, according to authorities.

    Officers were called to a home on Corunna Avenue in Central Nanaimo around 6 p.m. where the victim was found with “apparent gunshot wounds,” a spokesperson for the Nanaimo RCMP told CTV News, adding that the man is in stable condition.

    The suspect fled the scene and has not been located, however police say the shooting was targeted and there is no risk to the public.

    Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is urged to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

