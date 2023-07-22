1 in hospital after shooting in Vancouver park, police say

Vancouver police vehicles are seen after a shooting at Andy Livingstone Park on Friday, July 21, 2023. (CTV) Vancouver police vehicles are seen after a shooting at Andy Livingstone Park on Friday, July 21, 2023. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener