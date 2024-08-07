1 home destroyed, others saved as embers spread from massive Vancouver fire

Firefighters scrambled to protect more than half a dozen homes that caught fire as a result of the massive blaze that erupted at an under-construction apartment building in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Robert Weeks of the Vancouver Fire Rescue Service said embers drifted onto at least eight nearby properties as crews were battling the flames at a six-storey development on West 41st Avenue.

"We were unfortunately unable to save one of those homes," Weeks told reporters at the scene Tuesday night. "But the other at least seven homes we were able to save."

Weeks credited support from civilians in the area – and crews from neighbouring fire departments in Richmond and Burnaby – for helping to prevent further destruction.

“We thank both those communities for providing that support to us tonight, with this structure fire and other fires we’ve been dealing with in this city,” he said.

Those additional fires include another major blaze at a vacant apartment building on East 10th Avenue – the same property that was gutted by a fire one year ago.

Crane collapse takes out power lines

The Dunbar-Southlands blaze broke out around 6:30 p.m., and had engulfed the entire wood-framed apartment development by the time crews arrived on scene.

Firefighters contended with a ruptured gas line that ignited in flames, and a construction crane that collapsed at the scene – taking down power lines and trolley wires as it came crashing onto the street.

The crane also damaged a property across 41st Avenue, Weeks said.

It does not appear that anyone was seriously hurt in the various fires or the crane collapse.

"We had a few firefighters with minor injures," Weeks said. "We're not aware of any citizen injuries or fatalities at all."

BC Hydro confirmed the incident triggered a power outage affecting some 760 customers. Approximately 420 properties remained without electricity on Wednesday morning.

"We are working closely with the fire department and needed to wait for their instruction before we started any repair work," a BC Hydro spokesperson told CTV News in an email. " We are hopeful we can restore service to all of the remaining customers later this morning."

'Terrifying' sight for families

Many neighbourhood residents watched the chaotic scene unfold in horror, with some witnesses reporting they heard several loud explosions ring out.

"We assumed it was gas," said Farnaz Imani, whose family saw the fire from their front stoop just a few blocks away. "It was one of the most terrifying things we've ever seen. The kids were definitely stunned."

Vancouver Fire Rescue Service could not confirm the reports of explosions, and said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

While most of the nearby homes that caught fire were saved, the properties did sustain damage – the total cost of which has yet to be determined.

The fire also prompted evacuations in the neighbourhood. While many residents have since been able to return home, those living on the north and south side of 41st Avenue between Blenheim and Collingwood streets remained displaced on Wednesday.

Space was provided for evacuees at the Crofton House School.

"Our hearts go out to the community here," Weeks said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Isabella Zavarise