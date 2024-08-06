VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Crews called to massive fire at vacant Vancouver apartment building

    A fire broke out at 414 E. 10th Avenue in Vancouver on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (Image credit: Facebook/pamela.diaz.104) A fire broke out at 414 E. 10th Avenue in Vancouver on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (Image credit: Facebook/pamela.diaz.104)
    A Vancouver apartment building that has been vacant since it was gutted by a fire almost exactly a year ago is engulfed in flames Tuesday.

    The blaze broke out at the 414 E. 10th Avenue during the afternoon rush hour Tuesday. The assistant chief on duty says the fire is so intense crews aren’t able to access the building until they have made more progress fighting the flames, meaning they can’t yet say if there was anyone inside.

    This is a developing story and will be updated.  

