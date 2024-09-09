Your pet could be featured on a beer can with this BC SPCA fundraiser

VANCOUVER
    The winners from last year's "Make My Pet a Yellow Dog Brewing Star" are pictured in this photo handed out by the BC SPCA. The winners from last year's "Make My Pet a Yellow Dog Brewing Star" are pictured in this photo handed out by the BC SPCA.
    Once again, there’s a chance for pet owners to have their animal friend featured on a beer can by raising money for the BC SPCA.

    The four winning pets’ faces will adorn a limited-edition beer from Port Moody-based Yellow Dog Brewing, which will be sold province-wide.

    The contest launched on Sept. 4, but there’s still time to enter for the chance for your pet to achieve local celebrity status. Submissions are accepted until Sept. 22.

    Hopefuls are asked to submit a photo and biography of their dog, cat, or any other animal, and encourage friends and family to vote for their pet by donating to the BC SPCA. The three pets that earn the most money, plus a draw winner, will be immortalized on the cans.

    The winners, along with three runners-up, will get custom pint glasses with their pets on them.

    “Their stories are so inspiring! People had so much fun last year showing off their pets, knowing that every donation would make a real and lasting impact for some of the province’s most vulnerable animals. It brought people together in a really special way,” said Yellow Dog owner Melinda Coghill in a media release.

    Last year’s top fundraiser was a cat named Mickey, the first feline to take home the prize.

    “The animals at the BC SPCA are the true winners of the contest,” the cat’s owner Chosica said in the release. “Mickey and I wanted to encourage the owners of all types of pets and all animal lovers to participate. It meant so much that we were able to help support the BC SPCA in providing care, advocacy, and homes for animals in need like Mickey.”

    The pet currently in the lead is a Labrador named Clover.

