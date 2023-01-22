1 dead after snowmobilers caught in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.

This photo shared by Avalanche Canada shows conditions near Valemount, B.C. where one person died in an avalanche. Credit: Twitter/avalancheca This photo shared by Avalanche Canada shows conditions near Valemount, B.C. where one person died in an avalanche. Credit: Twitter/avalancheca

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Minister: Germany won't block Poland giving Ukraine tanks

The speaker of Russia's parliament warned Sunday that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction, a message that followed new pledges of armoured vehicles, air defence systems and other equipment but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener