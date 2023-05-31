1 dead after car crushed between 2 dump trucks in Langley

One person is dead after a three-vehicle collision in Langley during evening rush hour Wednesday.

Langley RCMP say the victim was a 61-year-old Chilliwack man who was driving a Chevrolet Cavalier at the time of the crash.

The car, along with two dump trucks were involved in the collision, which Mounties say happened on 16th Avenue near 200 Street shortly after 5 p.m.

Mounties say a dump truck was travelling eastbound on 16th Avenue, followed by the car.

“Shortly after crossing 200th Street, they slowed to a stop for some traffic congestion,” explained Cpl. Craig van Herk of the Langley RCMP.

“A second commercial vehicle, a dump truck, also eastbound on 16th Avenue, crossed 200th street, but did not stop in time, colliding with the smaller Cavalier,” he explained.

Video from the scene shows the car completely crumpled under the front wheels of a large dump truck. A blue sheet covers one side of the car.

“Unfortunately, the occupant of the Cavalier succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” Langley RCMP said in a statement, issued hours after the collision.

Police say the drivers of the dump truck were cooperative.

The crash forced the closure of 16th Avenue between 200 and 208 streets for seven hours.

RCMP are still trying to piece together what led to the accident.

“We don’t have a determination at this point as to what actually happened prior to, or what caused that driver (of the second truck) not to not stop in time,” van Herk said.

Multiple police agencies—including the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, Langley RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team and the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch—are investigating the collision, in partnership with BC Coroners Service.

Mounties are asking anyone who witnessed the accident or who may have dash cam video to contact them at 604-532-3200.