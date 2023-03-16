1 dead after Burnaby 'structure fire,' RCMP say

One person was found dead in Burnaby near Southridge and Byrnepark drives on Thursday, March 16, 2023. One person was found dead in Burnaby near Southridge and Byrnepark drives on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener