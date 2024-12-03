BC SPCA to rescue up to 30 stray cats from one Kamloops home

The BC SPCA is warning of the consequences of feeding stray cats after a person accidentally lured over 25 felines to their home in Kamloops, B.C.

The saga began during the COVID-19 pandemic when the finders began feeding stray cats around their home. It didn’t take long for word to spread among the feline community, says the BC SPCA.

“In no time at all the number of cats in their home more than doubled. They became overwhelmed and reached out to us,” said Daria Evans, manager of the BC SPCA’s Kamloops animal centre.

“This happens all too often when a kind person feeds a stray cat.”

Evans said the centre is currently in the process of bringing all the cats into their care, with six adult cats and four kittens already obtained and between 15 and 25 more four-legged friends to be collected over the coming weeks.

Of the first collection of felines two had to be euthanized, while the others, and likely any more to come, will require medical care, she said.

All the kittens tested positive for coccidia and one of the adult cats tested positive for giardia, both of which are treatable but very contagious parasitic infections, and were immediately treated and put into quarantine.

“Our goal is to bring all these babies into our care and treat them as soon as possible,” says Evans.

Once the cats clear quarantine, they will either be placed with a BC SPCA foster or will be put up for adoption.

The rescued clowder comprises a mixture of indoor and outdoor cats who are all “very affectionate” and reveling in the attention the care facility is thrusting upon them, even those who aren’t yet accustomed to much human interaction, she said.

“We have been pleasantly surprised at how comfortable they have been around us,” she said.

While all the felines have a good temperament, the kittens are especially “playful and sweet” now they’re settled and cared for, she added.

“They were a little grumpy when we gave them their coccidia baths, but that is to be expected,” she said.

“They now seem much happier and content.”

While too many felines might not seem like a problem to some cat-loving people, the incident should serve as a reminder that sometimes feeding strays does more harm than good, says Evans. If there are strays that look as though they need care and food, Evans recommends contacting the BC SPCA first.

“People should not hesitate to reach out for help, and the earlier the better,” she said.

“It is amazing how quickly a cat population can explode.”