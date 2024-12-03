Comox Valley RCMP seek suspect who tried to climb woman's deck wearing a gas mask

Mounties on Vancouver Island are seeking witnesses after a woman reported that a man wearing a gas mask tried to climb onto the deck of her home near Courtenay, B.C.

The Comox Valley RCMP say the incident was reported shortly after 10 p.m. on Nov. 30 at a home in the community of Union Bay, south of Courtenay.

The homeowner was alerted by a loud banging sound on the side of her house, police said in a statement.

When she went out onto her second-floor deck, she encountered the masked man trying to climb the structure, according to the statement.

"She immediately retreated indoors and contacted 911," the RCMP said.

Officers responded to the scene with police dogs and a forensic identification unit, however the suspect was not located.

Investigators are asking residents near the 5500 block of 7th Street in Union Bay to review any surveillance video they have from the area around the time the incident occurred.

Anyone with relevant video or images is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.