Vancouver

    • 1 dead after assault in Chinatown: Vancouver police

    Vancouver police responded to a fatal assault in Chinatown on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Vancouver police responded to a fatal assault in Chinatown on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

    Vancouver police say one person is dead following an assault in Chinatown Thursday morning.

    Yellow police tape has blocked off the 400 block of Carrall Street, where the assault was reported shortly after 5 a.m.

    A responding officer confirmed the fatality to CTV News at the scene.

    No further details have been released by the Vancouver Police Department. This article will be updated if police respond to CTV News’ request for more information.

